FORT MYERS, Fla. (WHNT) – No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast University women’s basketball team remains undefeated in ASUN Conference play with a 63-53 home win over the University of North Alabama women.

The Lions had the lead at the half but after an impressive start to the third quarter for the Eagles, the UNA women couldn’t keep the lead.

Alexis Callins led the Lions with 18 points, Skyler Gill finished the game with 13 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots according to Shane Herrmann with UNA.

The Eagles finished the game with the team’s lowest point total in ASUn play.

With this loss, UNA has a 9-13 record overall with a 4-6 record in league play. They will play Bellarmine at home on Saturday, February 12.