DELAND, Fla. (WHNT) — It took 10 innings, but the UNA softball team picked up its third straight upset win, knocking off second-seed Liberty 3-1 to advance to the championship round of the 2023 ASUN conference tournament.

The Lions, now 34-14-1, have gone 4-0 in the tournament and will take the field in the championship at noon Saturday, needing just one win to earn UNA its first-ever Division I conference championship.

UNA’s opponent will be the University of Central Arkansas, and they would have to beat the Lions twice in the championship round to be crowned conference champions.

Not only will North Alabama be trying to win the school’s first Division I championship in any sport, but the Lions will also be trying to win their first softball conference title since taking the Gulf South Conference crown in Division II in 2018.