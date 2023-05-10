DELAND, Fla. (WHNT) — Holding a four-run lead entering the bottom of the seventh inning, the UNA softball team allowed three runs but escaped with a 6-5 win over FGCU to advance in the ASUN conference softball tournament.

UNA, now 2-0 in the double-elimination tournament, advances to face top-seeded Central Arkansas on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

UNA built a 3-0 lead, then pushed it to 6-2 after the Eagles scored two in the fourth. Freshman pitcher Hannah Price came on in relief in the seventh to earn her first career save in a pressure-packed situation.

The Lions improved to 32-14-1 and have won two games in the ASUN Tournament for the first time in their four appearances.