DELAND, Fla. (WHNT) — The UNA softball team entered Saturday needing just one win to capture the ASUN Tournament championship, but Central Arkansas got the best of them, winning both games 3-1 and 6-0 to win the tournament title.

The No. 5 seed Lions had a remarkable week at the ASUN Tournament, winning four straight to head to the championship undefeated.

UNA falls to 34-16-1 on the season.