FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of North Alabama (UNA) announced its 2023 softball schedule Friday, including a home game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Lions will host the Tide on March 14 in Florence. This will be the second meeting between the two — the Tide won last year 6-1.

As the Lions finish transitioning to division one, they say they’re looking forward to hosting this matchup.

“It means so much, as we’re making this transition you’re hoping that you can get a big game like this and have this community and everybody come and support you and I know there will be a lot of people,” said Ashley Cozart, UNA softball head coach. “I’ve really envisioned this and hoped that we could have this game and so it just means a lot that we’re going to be able to have this for our program, our girls, and the community.”

Get tickets to the game here.