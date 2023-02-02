FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UNA Lions have released the 2023 football schedule, which includes the ninth annual FCS Kickoff at the historic Cramton Bowl.

The Lions are set to open the season against Mercer on August 26 in the FCS kickoff game.

The game time, network designation and ticket information will be announced at a later date. It will be the first appearance in the FCS Kickoff for both programs.

The FCS Kickoff opens a tough 11-game schedule under Dearmon, with five home contests, five road games and the neutral site battle with Mercer.

UNA 2023 Football Schedule

Aug. 26 vs. Mercer – FCS Kickoff

Sept. 2 vs. Chattanooga

Sept. 9 at Tarleton State

Sept. 16 at Tennessee Tech

Sept. 23 vs. UT-Martin – 1993 National Championship Reunion

Sept. 30 vs. Eastern Kentucky – Homecoming

Oct. 14 at Abilene Christian

Oct. 21 vs. Utah Tech

Oct. 28 at Austin Peay

Nov. 4 vs. Central Arkansas

Nov. 18 at Florida State