FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – As part of the ASUN Conference and Western Athletic Conference (WAC) partnership, the University of North Alabama has released the conference portion of its 2023 football schedule.

The ASUN-WAC partnership will function in the manner of a single sport conference beginning January 1, 2023. The 2023 schedule, based on existing commitments, will be limited to six conference games.

That six-game slate for North Alabama, with three home dates and three on the road, will be part of the third consecutive year of the two-conference partnership.

North Alabama’s 2023 ASUN-WAC Schedule

Sept. 9 at Tarleton State

Sept. 30 vs. Eastern Kentucky

Oct. 14 at Abilene Christian

Oct. 21 vs. Utah Tech

Oct. 28 at Austin Peay

Nov. 4 vs. Central Arkansas

“Evolving the ASUN-WAC partnership into a single sport Division I conference is a significant and exciting next step for North Alabama Football,” said UNA Director Athletics Dr. Josh Looney. “The 2023 football season brings an expanded conference schedule, new conference opponents, and a new-look Lion football program to the gridiron as we attack this next era for the University of North Alabama.”

North Alabama will announce its remaining five non-conference games at a future date.