FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — 15 UNA football players received 2022 Phil Steele All-ASUN Conference honors on Saturday.

The Lions were led by quarterback Noah Walters being named ASUN Freshman of the Year, while running back ShunDerrick Powell and offensive lineman Fau Tai’Vai earned first-team All-ASUN selections.

Walters threw for 2149 yards and 19 touchdowns in 10 starts, while adding 212 rushing yards and two scores.

The rest of the UNA players to earn Phil Steele All-Asun honors:

First-team: ShunDerrick Powell, Fau Tai’Vai

Second-team: Takairee Kenebrew, Corson Swan, Cam Watson

Third-team: Demarcus Lacey, Stevie Young, Kam’Ron Green

Fourth-team: Micah Bland, Gallil Guillaume, Kyree Fields, Jeffery Battle, Terrel Bailey, Thomas Dowis, Brett Burton