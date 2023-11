FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – UNA freshman punter Adam Watford was named to the FCS Football Central Freshman All-American team, which recognizes the best 49 freshmen from across FCS.

Watford averaged 42.0 yards per punt which ranked 22nd in the country. He also led freshmen in total punt yardage and was second in the nation among freshman punters in average yards per punt.

His longest punt of the season went 57 yards against Chattanooga, and one of his seven went longer than 50 yards.