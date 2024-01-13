FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of North Alabama is mourning the loss of former Lions running back DeMarcus Blount.

UNA announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, Saturday that the Blound had died.

Blount played at UNA from 2002-05 and holds the school record for career touchdowns with 57. He ranks fourth on the all-time rushing list with over 3,000 yards.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with DeMarcus’s family, friends and teammates. He will forever be a #LionLegend,” the school said in a social media post.