DAYTONA, Fla. (WHNT) — The No. 13 seed UNA men’s basketball got off to a hot start but couldn’t maintain an early lead, as No. 4 seed Southern Utah got the 72-50 win in round one of the Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational (CBI).

Dallas Howell led the Lions with 13 points.

The loss ends UNA’s best season as a Division I program, going 18-15 overall and competing in a national postseason tournament for the first time at the Division I level.