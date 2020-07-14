UNA men’s and women’s basketball players return to campus

FLORENCE, Ala. – If you’ve ever been through a college moving day, then you know it’s not necessarily the most fun. It’s a lot of hard work and can be tiring, but the UNA basketball players couldn’t have been happier about moving some boxes on Monday.

Both the men’s and women’s teams got to report back to campus on Monday, and this is the first time these players are seeing each other and their coaches in person for months.

Women’s head coach Missy Tiber says she couldn’t be happier for the Lions to be back in Florence, and she’s ready to get to work with her team.

“Just very happy to see them,” Tiber said. “It was like Christmas Eve and it was gonna be Christmas morning for me because I love these girls like they’re my daughters. You’re talking about girls who you spend a lot of time with every single day and then not to see them for months at a time it’s pretty hard, but we’re excited now to get them back and spend a lot of time with them.”