FORT MYERS, Fla. (WHNT) – Florida Gulf Coast University held off the University of North Alabama’s men’s basketball team for an 82-71 win in Florida.

Daniel Ortiz led the way for the Lions with a game-high 29 points but it would not be enough for the win. UNA fell to FGCU in the first round of ASUN tournament play, ending their season with a 9-21 record.

C.J. Brim added 10 points for the Lions to wrap up his playing career.

FGCU now advances to face Bellarmine in the next round of the ASUN tournament. UNA has finished its final season in the transition period to Divison I level, in 2022-23 they will be eligible to compete in NCAA Tournaments.