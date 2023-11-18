TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WHNT) – The UNA football team gave fourth-ranked Florida State all it could handle but it wasn’t enough, as the Seminoles pulled away in the second quarter for the 58-13 win.

The Lions jumped out to an early lead, as Noah Walters threw two first-quarter touchdowns to Takairee Kenebrew and JJ Evans to give them a 13-0 lead after one. But from there, the Seminoles dominated to stay undefeated.

The touchdown catch by Kenebrew made him UNA’s all-time career touchdown reception leader with 26 during his career.

UNA finishes the first season under Brent Dearmon with a 3-8 record.