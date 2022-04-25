MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Toyota Field is about to become a multi-sport venue.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley announced Monday that The University of North Alabama will be playing a football game at the stadium in the fall; Jacksonville State University will be making a trip up to Madison for the game.

The game will be played on October 15 at 6 p.m. and the venue will seat up to 10,000 fans.

The home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas will take on a new configuration to handle the gridiron and welcome college football to the facility for the first time.

“When we built Toyota Field, the vision for the venue was always to serve as a multi-use space for many different events in the City of Madison. We are thrilled to add this huge college rivalry game as our first football endeavor,” Finley said in a statement. “Having an event like this will create a tremendous economic impact for our city and showcase our crown jewel facility.”

For UNA, the home game at Toyota Field not only brings them to Madison for the first time, but it brings the state’s fastest-growing University to one of its largest bases for alumni and prospective students.

“The Madison-Huntsville market is key for us – not only because of our large alumni base but because of the depth of outstanding students in the area who are potential UNA students. Hosting this game is a tremendous opportunity for us to expand our brand and embrace the next generation of UNA students,” UNA President Dr. Ken Kitts said.

Tickets for the game will go on sale to the public on July 18 through the Trash Pandas box office outlets. Season ticket holders of both UNA and the Trash Pandas will have presale opportunities in advance of the public sale.