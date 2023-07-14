Arlington, TX. (WHNT) — As the UNA Lions gear up for the first season in the Brent Dearmon era, Dearmon and two of his players took the stage at the inaugural United Athletic Conference football media day.

A big talking point ahead of the 2023 season for the Lions is having a first-year head coach and a new coaching staff. Redshirt senior receiver Takairee Kenebrew says the new staff is bringing the heat and Kenebrew says the team is loving it.

“Oh my gosh the excitement they bring like the energy is great and I’m the type of person I truly feel like the energy we bring will feed onto the people around you and they bring the most positive energy,” Kenebrew said. “They’re always up and moving, they love to get out there and do stuff with us. It’s more like we’re doing this together and not them telling me to do something.”

The Lions are about two weeks away from hitting the practice field, so what has Coach Dearmon seen from this year’s roster so far?

“I think we have a resilient team. I think we’ve done our best to create adverse situations for our team we get to see how they respond to adversity,” Dearmon said. “Our leaders are starting to learn how to step up and lead the right way. I think we have a good group of leaders but I think we have a good group of guys that have learned how to follow in the right direction as well. I’m excited to get to work with these guys and get the pads on in a couple weeks.”

The Lions are set to open the 2023 season in the FCS Kickoff game at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on August 26.