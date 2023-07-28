FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UNA Lions got after it bright and early for their first practice of fall camp marking the official start to the 2023 season.

This season marks a new era at UNA as the Lions will enter their first year under head coach Brent Dearmon.

Whether you have a new coaching staff or not, there’s a lot of steps to go through in order to gear up for fall camp but now that his team has put their helmets on and hit the field Dearmon says the time to worry about all of that is over; he says it’s now time to enjoy getting ready for the season ahead of them.

“We’ve been through a lot to get to this moment and you hope you’ve checked all the boxes off and you hope that everything’s ready to go. The last week I’ve probably stressed too much but now we’re here, so I can put all that stuff behind and just enjoy the moment,” Dearmon said. “That’s what I’ve kind of encouraged our coaches to do just enjoy each day, don’t worry about tomorrow, don’t worry about Mercer, don’t worry about Montgomery and don’t worry about any of that stuff. Just worry about today and let’s grow today.”

The Lions are set to open the 2023 campaign at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on August 26 against Mercer.