STEPHENVILLE, Tex. (WHNT) – The UNA football team fell apart late, giving up 28 unanswered points as Tarleton State stormed back for the 52-31 win in the UAC opener.

Noah Walters completed 36 passes for 342 yards and had one rushing score, while Demarcus Lacey had two rushing touchdowns.

UNA will stay on the road and face Tennessee Tech for a nonconference game next weekend.