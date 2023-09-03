FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Trailing early in the fourth quarter, the UNA football team turned it around and scored 20 unanswered points to get the 41-27 win over Chattanooga in their home opener.

The win also gives Brent Dearmon his first win as UNA head coach.

This was UNA’s first win over Chattanooga in four tries, beating a Mocs team that was receiving votes in the latest FCS poll.

Noah Walters completed 16 passes for 271 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, while Takairee Kenebrew had 172 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

This is UNA’s first win as part of the newly formed United Athletic Conference. Up next the Lions will face Tarleton State on the road on Saturday.