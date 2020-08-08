UNA football opens fall camp, Lions excited for upcoming season

FLORENCE, Ala. – Head football coach Chris Willis and the UNA Lions were excited to open fall camp on Friday, despite all of the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season.

“The best part was just getting to get outside on the field together and practice,” Willis said. “In some ways it felt a lot like a spring practice because of all the uncertainty. We are kind of like everyone else, just taking it a day at a time and waiting to see what happens. Our players seemed excited though and we had a good day of work.”

Despite the amount of uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season, UNA players are just happy to be able to be back on the field with their teammates.

“It’s a blessing to be out here,” said UNA redshirt junior wide receiver Jakobi Byrd. “Any opportunity you get to come out here is a good one and it’s up to you to make the most of it.”

“We don’t know tomorrow they might come out and say the season’s canceled, so we’re just taking it one day at a time and not trying to get get ahead,” said UNA graduate defensive back K.J. Smith.

UNA’s first day in full pads will be Tuesday, August 11. The Lions are set to open the 2020 season on September 3 on the road against Western Illinois.