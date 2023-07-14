FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The UNA coaching staff hosted the first “Shoals Shootout” 7 on 7 tournament on Friday afternoon.

Around 20 high school football teams from North Alabama spent the afternoon competing against each other as they looked to bring home the trophy.

Deshler head coach Patrick Malone said it was a great opportunity to bring these local teams together.

“It’s great you know when coach [Brent] Dearmon got here, I think he made an emphasis on local recruiting, getting back into the schools and to have an event close to home, get out and compete a little bit, it’s good. We’re glad to be able to come out and do a little thing with all of these other schools,” Malone said.

“Coach Dearmon and his staff have done a tremendous job of reaching out to the high schools, recruiting the high schools, and for me being a former player and coach at UNA, they’ve really reached out to me and they want to bring the old players back. Really we’re here because of them and I’ve heard other coaches say that hey just because it’s them, we’re doing this so I think it says a lot about their staff and again it’s a good day of competition,” Athens head coach Cody Gross added.

The high school football season kicks off the week of August 24.