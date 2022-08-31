FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of North Alabama (UNA) will take on Indiana State University in their season opener on Thursday, September 1.

This is the first season that UNA will be eligible for postseason play as they make their Divison I debut. UNA Football Head Coach Chris Willis said in an interview that this may put some pressure on his players, but he wants his team to take it one game at a time.

“We’re ready to get on the field and get a gauge of where we are, and we need to see kind of where we are in all phases of the game,” Willis said, “and hopefully we’re correcting mistakes off a win instead of a loss.”

Willis also said that Indiana State is a new opponent for them, which means they don’t know much about them. They hope to “open up the playbook” to try and bring home a week-one win.

The game is set to kick off in Indiana at 5:00 p.m.