FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama has 16 new student-athletes set to join the Lions as part of the Football Class of 2022.

UNA Head Football Coach Chris Willis announced 12 of those athletes are high school signees and four are transfers. The group includes six offensive linemen, four receivers, two defensive linemen, two linebackers, one quarterback and one tight end.

The list of signees include:

Quarterback Noah Walters – Lincoln, Neb.

Denzel Holder – Birmingham, Ala.

Raykwon Goldthwaite – Birmingham, Ala.

Amir Graham – Pensacola, Fla.

Kaden Young – Madison, Ala.

Tylen Campbell – Jackson, Ala.

Jakobie Hurley – Florence, Ala.

Demarcus Lacey – Birmingham, Ala.

Nikki Taylor – Luverne, Ala.

Javen Augustus – Montgomery, Ala.

Corey Clark – Adamsville, Ala.

Garrick Ponder – Largo, Fla.

The transfers include:

Fau Taivai – Melbourne, Australia

Stevie Young – Fort Smith, Ark.

Jalen Hercules – Oakland, Calif.

Shaun Myers – Nelsonville, Ohio

Previously, nine high school signees and nine transfers were added to the class. A total of 21 high schoolers and 13 transfers now make up the 2022 Class.

“Recruiting felt a lot different this year than it has in the past,” said Willis. “When we were still in transition to Division I, recruiting was very difficult. This is the first year that we can tell recruits that they can compete for the NCAA Playoffs. We also have more coaches than we have had in the past, so we had more feet on the ground. Construction has already begun on our new locker room, and the recruits could see that. We will also be competing in a new conference this year, playing in the ASUN for the first time.”

Coach Willis said they plan to add more talent to the team on either side of the ball. The Lions will play their first game of 2022 on September 1 against Indiana State.