UNA cancels football practice over players’ COVID-19 concerns

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama has cancelled football practices after hearing concerns from players about COVID-19.

The Lions started fall football camp on Friday.

The team said it hopes to have more clarity about the 2020 football season by Aug. 14. In the meantime, the team has split up into groups of 12 or less that have the option to continue their physical training for the upcoming season.

Team meetings will still be held in person, with social distancing guidelines, according to the team.

The team said its leadership council expressed concerns about practice to the staff on Saturday, which was the first day they returned to the field for practice.

UNA is scheduled to play its first game Sept. 3 at Western Illinois.