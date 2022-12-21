OXFORD, Miss. (WHNT) – Daniel Ortiz and former Lee Generals’ standout Jacari Lane combined for 41 points to lead the UNA men’s basketball team to a 66-65 win at Ole Miss.

The win is the first over an SEC opponent in program history and gives the Lions a 7-5 record on the season.

Ortiz led all scorers with 22 points. He also tied a career-high with six made three-point baskets. Lane added a career-high 19 points while Johnson had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

UNA will host Williams Baptist in a rescheduled game on Wednesday, December 21. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. at Flowers Hall.