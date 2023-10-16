CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) – Basketball season is getting closer and closer as both UNA basketball teams were in Clarksville on Monday for the inaugural ASUN Tipoff event.

Women’s Head Coach Missy Tiber, Men’s Head Coach Tony Pujol and six players made the trip, along with the other 11 conference teams to talk all about the excitement for the upcoming seasons.

“I really like that we can score in a variety of levels, I like our effort on the defensive end of the court, those are areas that I think can win you a lot of ballgames,” Tiber said. “We’re just going to have to find ways to rebound by committee and if we can do that, I see a lot of great things in our future.”

Pujol said the best part of the lead-up to the season is how the team has come together.

“The best part has been the way the group has come together, having seven of our top eight guys back and that’s always a good thing, keeping that continuity,” He said. “But the way that they’ve drawn in the newcomers has been fantastic. I like our depth, the experience that we bring and I love our skill level so really pleased with where our team is right now.”

Huntsville native and UNA sophomore guard Jacari Lane landed on the All-ASUN Preseason team. The men were picked to finish seventh while the women were picked to finish sixth and seventh.