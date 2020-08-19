UNA athletics moving forward with fall non-conference football games

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Big South is one of the many conferences around the country that has decided to try and play football in the spring of 2021, but schools are allowed to play four non-conference games.

The North Alabama Lions feel like their best plan for success is to play this upcoming fall.

Due to players’ concerns surrounding COVID-19, UNA athletics has decided to not play at all during the month of September, but they have decided to move forward with non-conference play.

The Lions will host Jacksonville State on October 7, they’ll be on the road at Southern Miss on November 7 and the Lions are keeping their original date at BYU on November 21; UNA is also hoping to add one more game for the first Saturday in October.

“It’s a challenging schedule by all means but if we’re gonna do this let’s make it challenging,” said UNA head coach Chris Willis. “This is the time to do it. Let’s get out there against these types of teams.”

UNA athletic director Mark Linder says this was really a team effort to get this plan in place, and he believes playing this fall will help the Lions close the COVID-19 gap quicker than any other way.



“This allows us to hone our craft, do it safely and get us closer to that 2022 season without using a season of competition, so I’m really excited about it,” Linder said.

For the players, they know that this season will be different from any other, but they’re thankful to have the opportunity to take the field this fall with their teammates.

“Know that nothing is a guarantee and I mean anything can be taken away from you honestly,” said UNA senior linebacker Will Evans. “Obviously this pandemic has just halted a lot of things we do in our lives, but you’ve just gotta trust that everything’s gonna work out everything’s got a plan.”

The Lions will get practice started the first week of September with the hopes of kicking off the season October 3.

