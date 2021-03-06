UNA advances to ASUN championship game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Alabama men’s basketball team will play for the 2021 ASUN Conference championship.

Five players reached double figures in scoring as the fifth-seeded Lions knocked off sixth-seeded FGCU 96-81 Saturday in the semi-final round. UNA will take on top-seed and defending ASUN champion Liberty on Sunday at 1 pm in Jacksonville, Fla.

Against FGCU, Payton Youngblood scored a career-high 26 points, including 17 in the second half. The senior from Birmingham, Ala., was 8-of-11 from the floor, including five three-point baskets.

The two teams traded runs in a fast-paced first half. UNA scored the first eight points of the game, but could never extend the lead further in the opening 20 minutes.

The Eagles took their first lead of the game when a three-pointer from the corner made the score 32-31 at the 4:16 mark. Youngblood answered with a trey of his own on the ensuing UNA possession and the Lions never trailed again.

North Alabama led 38-36 when a floater by Jamari Blackmon in the final minute extended the lead. Both teams shot over 56 percent from the floor in the first half as the Lions took a 40-36 lead into the break.

Much like the start of the game, UNA opened the second half with another impressive run. A three-pointer by Youngblood, two free throws by C.J. Brim and a basket by Emanuel Littles capped a 7-2 spurt as the Lions grabbed a 47-38 lead.

The teams traded baskets until North Alabama used a turnover to extend its lead to double digits for the first time. After Youngblood drew a charge, Brim found Mervin James in transition to give the Lions a 53-42 lead with 15:57 remaining.

FGCU was able to pull within six before the teams began trading three-point plays. A three-pointer by Detalian Brown was matched by the Eagles’ Eli Abaev. Youngblood then connected from long range, followed by basket and free throw by FGCU’s Jalen Warren.

The Lions then answered with a 13-0 to take control. Blackmon scored eight points during the spurt as UNA scored on five consecutive trips while FGCU had two missed shots and two turnovers. A layup by Blackmon made the score 72-53 at the 9:23 mark.

A three-pointer by Youngblood later gave UNA its largest lead at 75-55 with 6:21 remaining. The Eagles would get no closer than 12 down the stretch.

UNA emerged victorious 96-81.

They finished the game 33-of-61 (54.1 percent) from the floor. The Lions also went 19-of-24 from the free throw line. James added 20 points while Blackmon tossed in 16 points and six assists for UNA. Brim scored 11 points while Brown rounded out the top scorers with 10 points. Littles finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.