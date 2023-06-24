FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — On Thursday, the University of North Alabama’s coaching caravan made it’s way to downtown Huntsville. giving fans the chance to mix and mingle with multiple head coaches.

Well, one head coach, in particular, came with a special announcement.

Head football Coach Brent Dearmon let the cat out of the bag, announcing that Madison Academy and Auburn standout Kerryon Johnson will join the UNA football coaching staff as Director of Player Development.

Now, Johnson is one of those lucky few who dreamed big and made it to the NFL.

So he knows the value and pressure of those NFL dreams in the hearts of young athletes, and he is excited to play a part in making those dreams come true.

“That’s a lot of kids dreams right that was always mine you know in kindergarten you write down what you want to be and thats what I wanted to be and so being able to do that at a young age and being able to successfully do one of your life’s goals was huge to me,” Johnsons said.

“Just being able to what I learn to give back to these kids and to give back to the parents of these kids and to give back everything I’ve ever learned,” Johnson added.

He spent three years in the NFL after playing for the Auburn Tigers, and will bring years of experience and gratitude to the Lions clubhouse.