UGA football team gives Bryce Young a new nickname ahead of National Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WHNT) — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has been called many things over the course of his breakout season: elusive, calm, clutch; but thanks to Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis, Young might just have a new nickname.

“Bryce is an extremely talented athlete,” Young said. “He’s slippery. And I forgot, we were watching, I think “Hard Knocks” with the Colts, and they were talking about the gingerbread man and how Kyler Murray was running around like a gingerbread man. That’s what we’ve been calling him all week. Just seeing him run around our defense in the SEC Championship game, you have to tighten up.”

Young was asked about his new nickname during a College Football Playoff media day.

“”I hadn’t heard that until now, but I guess it’s a compliment,” Young stated. “But that is stuff you can’t control. We know how good that front seven is. We have a ton of respect for them, that entire defense. We understand the challenge that’s at hand. There’s a respect factor there. So we have respect. It’s just on us to prepare during the week to put ourselves in the best position to be successful and execute when the time comes.”

