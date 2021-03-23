UAH’s Sam Orf Named to NABC All-American Team

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced its 2021 Division II All-Americans on Tuesday, and UAH has its eighth All-American as senior guard Sam Orf was among the 16 players honored.

Honored to be considered among the country’s best. Couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches. Love y’all! @ChargerMBB https://t.co/m2khm2Iye9 — Sam Orf (@orfsam) March 23, 2021

Orf is UAH’s first All-American since 2013, and he joins a list that includes Ricky Love, Tony Vann, ben Mitchell, and James Mundie from the program’s NAIA days and Jason Smith, Zane Campbell, Josh Magette, and Jaime Smith from the NCAA era of Charger men’s basketball.



In his senior season in which he helped guide the Chargers to a regular-season Gulf South Conference West Division title, an appearance in the GSC tournament championship, and a trip to the NCAA South Regional final, the St. Charles, Missouri, native shot 50.8 percent from the floor on his way to scoring 19.1 points per game which is the best scoring average by a Chargers in the 2006-07 season. In addition to connecting on 41 3-pointers, Orf averaged 5.5 rebounds per contest and also handed out 41 assists.



Orf scored in double figures in all but one of the 19 contests he appeared in, and he scored over 20 points in seven games including a 33-point, 17-rebound showing in the GSC tournament championship game.



For his career, Orf shot 47.4 percent from the floor on his way to finishing with 1,274 points which ranks 10th all-time in program history, while his 188 made 3-pointers mark the ninth-best total ever by a Charger.