HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Gulf South Conference (GSC) announced its yearly awards for the outdoor track and field season, and UAH’s Michael Gizzi has been honored with the conference’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year award after a stellar outdoor season.

Gizzi is the second Charger in history to be named GSC Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year, with Elijah Dryer being the only other winner in 2018.

The sophomore earned the award after being named the GSC Outdoor Championships Most Outstanding Track Performer, as he took First Team All-GSC in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4×100 meter relay just over a week ago at the GSC Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Overall, Gizzi ranks first in the GSC and sixth in NCAA Division II in 100m with a time of 10.16, first in the GSC and second in NCAA Division II in 200m at 20.56, and the 4×100 meters relay team ranks 24th nationally at 40.35.

Gizzi and other qualifying Chargers will look ahead to the 2023 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships from May 25-27 in Pueblo, Colorado.