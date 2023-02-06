HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — UAH men’s basketball redshirt senior Max Shulman set a new program record for made three-pointers with a total of 317 in his career.

Shulman broke the previous record of 305 set by Charger legend Jaime Smith.

Shulman has accrued 40 or more made three-pointers in four of his five seasons with the Chargers, including 59 so far in his final campaign with the program.

He additionally has 1,385 points in his career entering the week, as he rises to 10th in program history. Also, Shulman rates in the top 10 for career steals (170) and career rebounds (632), while appearing in the most games in program history at 141 after Saturday’s contest.

UAH recently clinched a berth to the upcoming GSC tournament at the end of the month, as the squad looks ahead to a home matchup on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against West Georgia.