HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH women's basketball team has their second player to hit 1,000 career points this season.

Senior forward and Decatur native Katie Speegle hit that milestone during the Lady Chargers' game against Christian Brothers on Saturday.

Speegle also led her team with 22 points on the game, plus Speegle put up nine rebounds.

Senior guard Aryn Sanders hit the 1,000 point mark earlier this season.