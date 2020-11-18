UAH’s December basketball games limited to athletes’ families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Families of student-athletes will be the only ones allowed to attend UAH’s men’s and women’s basketball games during the month of December.

The university announced the limited seating Wednesday afternoon, citing pandemic concerns.

“While we want to be able to provide a great fan experience for all of our loyal fans, we feel that these steps are necessary in order for us to give our student athletes the best possible chance to play games,” UAH athletic director Dr. Cade Smith said in a release from the university.

The university said it hopes to expand the number of attendees to a “limited number of fans” after the Christmas break.

UAH men are scheduled to play their first home game Dec. 11-12 against Mississippi College. The women will have their home opener Dec. 18-19.

The university said people will be able to watch games live on YouTube for free. Audio broadcasts will be available on ESPN Radio 97.7 The Zone.