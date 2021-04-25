UAH women’s lacrosse defeats Young Harris to win second straight GSC Championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The UAH women’s lacrosse team captured the program’s second Gulf South Conference Championship with a 17-6 victory over Young Harris in the tournament finals.

This is also the second season in a row that the Chargers won the women’s title.
 
The Chargers had four players named to the GSC All-Tournament Team, including Shaina Doser, Katie Gerber, Hailey Gallant, and Isadora Springer; Springer was named the GSC Tournament Most Outstanding Player.
 
Gerber led the Chargers overall with a team-high nine points on five goals and four assists to go along with a roster-best seven draw ground balls and four draw controls.

The Chargers victory gives the program a 4-0 home record in 2021, as the squad is now on a nine-game home win streak dating back to April 7, 2019.

