HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH women’s lacrosse team gave No. 11 Flagler all they could handle, but the Saints stormed back to get the 15-12 win in the final regular season home game for the Chargers.

It’s the first conference loss of the season for the Chargers, as they fall to 8-8 (4-1 GSC) on the year.

Senior Katie Gerber led the way with four goals and two assists while Isadora Springer added three goals.

UAH will wrap up the regular season next Saturday at Lee.