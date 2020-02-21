UAH women’s basketball wins program-best 10th straight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - UAH Women's Basketball made program history on Thursday night winning its program-best 10th straight game.

The Chargers beat Shorter 90-53 behind double-double performances from seniors Katie Speegle and Aryn Sanders. Speegle led the team with 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, while Sanders finished the game with 16 points and 17 boards.

Head Coach Andrea Lemmond is so proud of what her team has accomplished this season, and is happy to be a part of it.

"It's just so special, so very special," said Lemmond. "One of the things I just talked to my team about you know when we came in here we started recruiting players we talked about making a difference and just really turning this program around. Not really turning it around there was already a great foundation and just kind of what we're doing tonight, we talked about coming in and really fighting for conference championships and wanting to compete on a national level."

UP NEXT: UAH will be on the road against Christian Brothers Saturday for a 1 p.m. tip.