HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The UAH women’s basketball team held on late to get the 71-60 win over West Alabama to snap a nine-game losing streak.

Four players posted double-digit scoring to get back in the win column. Alaina Taylor led the way with 17 points while Haley Nichols had 16 points, Bellah Machen had 14 points and Andie Flatgard added 11 points.

UAH improves to 4-15 (4-11 GSC).

Meanwhile, the UAH men fell behind early and could never catch back up, as West Alabama got the 72-57 win.

CJ Williamson led the Chargers with 16 points while Chaney Johnson and Luke Burnett each added 11 points as UAH falls to 15-6 (10-5 GSC).

Both UAH squads will hit the road to take on Shorter on Saturday, with the women tipping off at 4:30 p.m. and the men at 6:30 p.m.