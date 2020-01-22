UAH Women's Basketball hoping to get back on winning track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH Women's Basketball team will look to get back on the winning track after dropping two straight on the road.

Thursday night, the Chargers (7-8, 4-5) will host Delta State (14-2, 7-2) who will enter the game ranked as the number three team in the Gulf South Conference. It's a chance for UAH to pick up a big win not only in the conference standings, but for momentum going forward as well.

"With our positioning in the conference right, now that these games are critical," said senior forward Katie Speegle. "We just have to come into every game, play our hardest as an individual and make sure that we're playing together as a team. Delta is always very strong in the post, as a post player I know I have to bring my A-game, especially against Delta. We're facing a lot of the same things we see with them."

"Got two very good teams coming in here this week with Delta State and Mississippi College two very tough defensive teams that are playing really well," said Head Coach Andrea Lemmond." One of the things that we just continue to talk about is we've got to be who we are no matter who we're playing and we're having a little bit of inconsistency with that right now but hoping to get back on track with a couple home games for sure."

Tip-off against Delta State is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday night at Spragins Hall.

