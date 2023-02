HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Saturday was a big day for the UAH basketball teams as they swept Christian Brothers.

The UAH women got the 80-78 win to give head coach Andrea Lemmond her 100th career win. She’s the first coach in UAH women’s hoops history to reach this milestone.

Also on Saturday, an 86-71 win for the men clinched a first round home playoff game in the GSC Tournament, which will be played on Feb. 28.