HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The American Volleyball Coaches Association named UAH outside hitter Autumn Mayes the 2023 AVCA/GameChanger Division II Player of the Week.

The award comes on the same day Mayes was named the Gulf South Conference (GSC) Player of the Week.

The senior from Dothan, Alabama, produced a season-high kill total for the Chargers in a 3-2 victory over Mississippi College last week with 25 kills. The mark is also the highest in the GSC this season.

Overall, Mayes hit a .435 attack percentage and 4.63 kills per set for the week. The senior also had 36 receptions on serves with just one error and recorded 23 digs for a 2.88 digs per set average.

Mayes earning this award marks the first time a member of the Chargers has been named the national player of the week since Ellen LaFiore won the award in 2000.