UAH volleyball’s Abby Brooks honored by Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

Huntsville native Abby Brooks has had an incredible career with UAH volleyball; the star outside hitter was named MVP of the GSC Championship this past season, but now she’s moving on from volleyball and continuing her academic career in Birmingham.
Brooks is heading to UAB to earn her master’s degree in biotechnology and she has plans to possibly get her Ph.D. one day.
On Saturday, Brooks was honored by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame as their post-graduate scholar-athlete of the year award winner. Brooks was one of three finalists selected to attend the hall of fame’s induction ceremony.
Brooks says he’s honored to have been selected as the recipient of this award, but she’s also thankful just to have had the opportunity to be in the same room with so many incredible athletic leaders.
“It’s the definition of a humbling experience,” Brooks said. “You look around and you see these people and you go ‘I didn’t get a gold medal in the Olympics, I wasn’t in the NBA, I wasn’t in the NFL I’m not an amazing coach by any means’ so it is very intimidating but so inspiring to see what these people have accomplished to see what they’ve done with their lives.”
Congrats to Abby on this incredible accomplishment!