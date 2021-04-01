UAH Volleyball wins GSC Spring Championship Series

HOOVER, Ala. – UAH Volleyball is good enough to play in the NCAA Tournament this year, but the event won’t happen in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That has not stopped the Chargers from winning championships.

The Gulf South Conference held its first-ever Spring Championship Series and UAH dominated the competition.

The Chargers took down Auburn Montgomery in the semis, then beat Montevallo in three sets to win the championship. Abby Brooks, Sabrina Duncan, and Kendall Scharbert were named to the all-tournament team. Brooks was named the Most Outstanding Player.

UAH will finish its season next week with nonconference matches with Lee and Trevecca Nazarene.