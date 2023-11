PENSACOLA, Fla. (WHNT) — The UAH Volleyball team was back in the GSC Tournament Championship for the first time since 1997 on Sunday.

The Chargers put up quite a fight but in the end, top seed and 17th ranked West Florida was too much, sweeping the championship match 25-21, 25-23, 35-33.

Kiara Hill finished with 10 kills while Savannah Rutledge had 34 assists.

UAH ends the season with an 18-10 record.