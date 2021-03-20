UAH volleyball celebrates Abby Brooks and Kennedy Sellers for senior day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The UAH volleyball team celebrated two of their stars for Senior Day before their match against West Alabama on Saturday.

Abby Brooks and Kennedy Sellers have both spent the past four years at UAH and they’ve both had great careers with the Chargers.

UAH cruised to a 3-0 win over UWA; the Chargers kicked things off with a big 25-13 win in set one and they never looked back. Brooks led the team with 15 kills on the day and she also had nine digs.

Congrats again to Brooks and Sellers on their careers at UAH!