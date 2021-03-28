UAH volleyball advances to GSC Spring Championship semifinals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The UAH volleyball team advanced to the semifinals in the Gulf South Conference Spring Championship Series with a 3-1 win (25-15, 25-15, 20-25, 25-14) over West Georgia.

With the win, UAH improves to 4-1, while UWG dips to 4-5.

Senior outside hitter Abby Brooks had an outstanding performance on both sides of the ball, as she led the squad with 18 digs and rated second on the team with 10 kills for a double-double.

The Lady Chargers will play Auburn Montgomery in the semifinals on Wednesday, March 31 in Hoover, Alabama, at the Finley Center.