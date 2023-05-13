TAMPA, Fla. (WHNT) — The No. 5 UAH softball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday, falling to No. 1 Tampa 2-1 in the NCAA South 1 Regional final for its second loss of the tournament.

UAH advanced to the Regional final after defeating Mississippi College 5-3 earlier in the day to set up a rematch with the Spartans. But once again, Tampa came out on top.

Freshman Katie Bracken allowed just two runs over 25.1 innings of work during four tournament games. She finishes her season with a GSC-best 1.50 ERA.

UAH, which was in the NCAA Tournament for the 25th time, ends the year with a 46-11 overall record.