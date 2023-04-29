HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After taking game one on Friday, the UAH softball team could not continue that success on Saturday, as Auburn Montgomery swept the doubleheader with 8-3 and 9-2 wins.

Lawren Hayes, Kinley Adams and Sadie Thompson each drove in a run for the Charges in game one.

The Chargers end the regular season with a 40-9 (25-4 GSC) record and now prepare for the postseason. UAH clinched the No. 1 seed for the GSC Tournament and will face No. 8 seed West Florida on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.