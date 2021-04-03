UAH softball sweeps weekend series against Lee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The No. 17 UAH softball team made it two straight series sweeps while extending its winning streak to seven games as the Chargers defeated Lee 9-1 in five innings in game three of the weekend series.

The Chargers outhit the Flames by a 10-3 margin, plus eight different Chargers had a hit including Ashley Cornell and Kiara Akles who both had a pair.

The Chargers improve to 20-7 (15-6 Gulf South Conference).

Up next, UAH will take on Young Harris in a doubleheader on Sunday, April 11 with game one starting at 12 p.m.